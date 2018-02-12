FC Robo Queen's Rasheedat Ajibade tops Nigeria women squad for 2018 Wafu Women's Cup

Nigeria women coach Thomas Dennerby has named his 21-woman squad players for the Wafu Women's Nations Cup billed Cote d'Ivoire.

FC Robo Queen's Rasheedat Ajibade tops Nigeria woman squad for 2018 Wafu Women's Cup

The Super Falcons are competing in the maiden edition of the women's regional football showpiece scheduled between February 14-24, and have been drawn in group B with Benin, Senegal and Togo.

The team boasts of Falconets stars Rasheedat Ajibade, Kemi Famuditi and Anam Imo and experienced Joy Jegede and Osarenoma Igbinovia.

Three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and six strikers will depart Abuja for Abidjan, venue of the tournament on Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Jegede has been appointed the acting Super Falcons captain, and she will be assisted by Igbinovia and Famuditi at the eight-nation tournament.

Dennerby will be hoping for a winning start in charge when Nigeria commence their campaign against Benin Republic at the Robert Champroux Stadium on Thursday, February 15.

FULL SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie [Rivers Angels], Rita Akarekor [Delta Queens], Onyinyechi Okeke [Edo Queens]

Defenders: Joy Jegede [Delta Queens], Uju Okafor [Delta Queens], Opeyemi Aiyeniberun [Sunshine Queens], Lilian Tule [Bayelsa Queens], Famuditi Kemi [Confluence Queens], Glory Ogbonna [Ibom Angels], Ologbosere Mary [Rivers Angels]

Midfielders: Osarenoma Igbinovia [Bayelsa Queens], Amarachi Okoronkwo [Nasarawa Amazons], Ogechi Ukwuoma [Delta Queens], Ihuoma Onyebuchi Goodness [Sunshine Queens], Peace Efih [Edo Queens]

Attackers: Rasheedat Ajibade [FC Robo Queens], Aminat Yakubu [Bayelsa Queens], Chioma Wogu [Rivers Angels], Uchendu Chinaza [Rivers Angels], Alice Ogebe [Rivers Angels], Anam Imo [Nasarawa United]