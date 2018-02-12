Cavani reveals what Mbappe needs to become world class

Kylian Mbappe may have enormous potential, but the Paris Saint-Germain star needs to go through a great deal of personal development to become world class, according to team-mate Edinson Cavani.

The 19-year-old striker is one of Europe's most promising young stars, having attracted attention from the continent's biggest sides while lighting up Ligue 1 with Monaco last season.

Mbappe's stature has only grown since his summer move to PSG, having scored 14 times in 29 appearances for the capital club, as the France international's prospects look increasingly bright.

But Cavani insists it takes more than just talent to become one of the best players in the world, insisting Mbappe has a long way to go.

"I believe there are some who are born with talent, who have been touched by God's magic wand and who have class from a young age," the 30-year-old told Marca. "And then there are other players who make it with lots of work. Both can turn out to be stars, but with different paths.

"Mbappe, for example, is a player who has an enormous potential and who is acquiring experience. He's already a worldwide figure, but it's up to him to be more and more. He is very young, even though he is recognised around the globe.

"To be a world-class name you can't just be a great player, but you also need to have personality and a certain behaviour and education. That's how you make it. That's the footballing life."

PSG are top of Ligue 1 after 25 games with a 12-point lead over reigning champions Monaco.

But it is the Champions League that takes top priority for the French side, as they are yet to lift the trophy and cement themselves as regular challengers for the crown.

Unai Emery's men face a huge task in progressing to the quarter-finals after being paired with current holders Real Madrid in the last 16, but Cavani believes the European competition is over-rated and does not feel they need to go all the way to prove themselves.

"I believe a history and a myth has been created around the Champions League. Obviously, it is the best competition, but for me the league is very important. It's the result of a whole year of work.

"This legend of the Champions League makes supporters and players who come to Paris very excited. But I don't believe that a club like PSG, which is growing despite the big signings, has this need to win the Champions League, no matter what."