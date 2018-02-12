Chelsea's poor form since the turn of the year has the Stamford Bridge club looking like a team in crisis, with positive results required immediately if the Blues are to protect their position in the top four.

Chelsea vs West Brom: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Antonio Conte's side have lost their previous two games by three-goal margins, to Bournemouth and Watford, respectively, leading to speculation over the Italian manager's future.

Conte himself insists that he will continue to see out his contract and use the squad he has at his disposal to continue to fight for FA Cup and Champions League glory, as well as seal a top-four Premier League finish.

West Brom, who have plenty of their own struggles to worry about as they sit bottom in the English top flight, will be hoping to spring a surprise similar to their 3-2 FA Cup victory over Liverpool at Anfield in late January.

Game Chelsea vs West Brom

Date

Monday, 12 February

Time

20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET

Stream (US only)

fubo TV (7-day free trial)



TV Channel & Live Stream

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel

Online stream

NBC Sports

fubo TV (7-day free trial)



In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Premier League and it can be streamed live online using Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream

Sky Sports Premier League

Sky Go



Squads & Team News

Position Chelsea players

Goalkeepers

Caballero, Courtois, Eduardo

Defenders

Rudiger, Alonso, Moses, Zappacosta, Cahill, Christensen, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Emerson, Sterling

Midfielders

Fabregas, Drinkwater, Kante, Barkley, Bakayoko, Willian, Ampadu

Forwards

Morata, Hazard, Pedro, Giroud, Hudson-Odoi



Antonio Conte has a host of injuries to contend with going into the match, though the Italian confirmed that Pedro, who came off in the 4-1 defeat to Watford, has recovered in time to face Alan Pardew's side. The Spaniard could however be left on the bench to allow Olivier Giroud his first Chelsea start.

Alvaro Morata remains on the sidelines for an indefinite period of time with a back problem, while Ross Barkley misses out with a hamstring injury. Tiemoue Bakayoko is suspended.

Andreas Christensen trained alone at Cobham on Friday as recovered from a knock, but it is not yet known whether the young defender will feature on Monday. Marcos Alonso was rested against Watford but should return to the starting XI.

Potential Chelsea starting XI: Courtois; Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger; Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro.

Position West Brom players

Goalkeepers

Foster, Myhill, Palmer

Defenders

Nyom, Gibbs, Evans, Gabr, McAuley, Dawson, Hegazi

Midfielders

Yacob, Morrison, Livermore, Phillips, Brunt, McClean, Burke, Barry, Krychowiak, Chadli, Field, Harper

Forwards

Robson-Kanu, Rondon, Sturridge, Rodriguez, Leko



The potential return of Jonny Evans to the starting line-up will provide a much-needed boost for the Baggies, with their captain hopeful of shaking off a back issue to feature against the Blues.

Kieran Gibbs and on-loan defensive midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak could also make the squad having stepped up their recovery from hamstring issues.

Jake Livermore, James Morrison and Nacer Chadli all remain on the sidelines.

Potential West Brom starting XI: Foster; Dawson, Hegazi, Evans Gibbs; Phillips, Krychowiak, Barry, Brunt; Rodriguez, Sturridge

Betting & Match Odds

Chelsea are hot favourites to pick up a win at Stamford Bridge, with dabblebet offering odds of 4/11 (1.36) for a home victory. WBA are rather more of a long shot at 8/1 (9.0), while a draw comes in at 15/4 (4.75).

Match Preview

The narrative for Monday's clash is firmly focused on whether Antonio Conte will still be sat in the Chelsea dugout come Friday's FA Cup clash with Hull.

Two big losses to so-called inferior opposition in Watford and Bournemouth have brought the Italian's job security further into the spotlight after months of the manager's complaints regarding the club's transfer policy.

West Brom, rock bottom of the Premier League, will no doubt look to capitalise when they play a team in turmoil, calling upon their shock win at Anfield in January for inspiration.

Starts for Daniel Sturridge and Olivier Giroud would provide an interesting sub-plot to the match, with both strikers having points to prove – much like their clubs, albeit at opposite ends of the table – as the World Cup fast approaches.