Wasteful Golden Arrows were unfortunate against Kaizer Chiefs, says Clinton Larsen

Golden Arrows coach Clinton Larsen cut a disappointed figure following his side's defeat to Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday afternoon.

Abafana Bes'thende were beaten 3-0 by Amakhosi in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match which was played at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

Former Bloemfontein Celtic coach Larsen stated that it would have been nicer for his side to boost its confidence with victory over Chiefs.

“Chiefs never really threatened us. We had some big moments in their box which we didn’t capitalize on. Coming in at the break 0-0, I thought we could have gotten of those chances that we created in the first half,” Larsen told the media.

"It's very disappointing the way we conceded the two goals. The first one, Nonyane... his ankle gets trampled on [and] he gets injured from the resulting corne, [and] because of his injury, he loses track of Katsande on the far post because he could not move as his ankle was very sore and we conceded," he continued.

“We continued to create chances even after Chiefs had doubled their lead. I thought Yusuf Jappie came in and he played some quality balls into the box for Knox Mutizwa in particular. We just could not find the back of the net," he added.

Abafana Bes'thende's exit from the Nedbank Cup can be described as a blessing in disguise given their position on the PSL log.

“We can go back and focus on the [remaining] 10 league games and get the necessary points to move us up on the table. We do believe that we've got what it takes to get out of the situation we are in," he continued.

“We are one win away from being back in the top eight on the league standings. We need to stay in touch with the teams which are competing for the top eight. We need to fight for that victory," he concluded.

Arrows will host Bidvest Wits in a league game at the Princess Magogo Stadium on Saturday.