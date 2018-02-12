AFC Leopards’ technical bench has owned up to mistakes that led to the team’s 1-1 draw in a Caf Confederation Cup contest on Sunday.

AFC Leopards bench apologises to fans after disastrous start

Ingwe struggled to contain the visiting Fosa Juniors from Madagascar, who managed to snatch a vital away goal ahead of the return leg scheduled for February 20 in Antananarivo.

Ingwe keeper trainer Mathews Ottamax has sent an apology to the fans for the shoddy display at Bukhungu Stadium and promised to win the return leg.

“I am finding it hard to get some sleep, I feel we need to own up and say sorry as a team and more so the TB," the former international wrote on his facebook page.

“The picture of the masses that came all the way from Nairobi to support us, the locals, the neighboring regions and the Governors can't escape my mind...You all remain TRUE LEOPARDS.

“This is my promise...WE WILL FIGHT and WE WILL FIGHT for YOU! Special Thanks to my former Chairman, H.E Governor Wycliffe Ambetsa Oparanya...it's our time to "SCRATCH" your back with a win in the return leg!”

AFC Leopards will now need a win or a draw of more than two goals to advance to the next stage of the competition.