While English Premier League fans are singing Sergio Aguero’s praises for scoring four goals against Leicester City, it is another player who the enthusiasts should be chanting his name: Mohamed Salah.

More goals and more assists: Salah claims Premier League bragging rights over Aguero

The reigning African Player of the Year proved his worth yet again with a goal and an assist for Liverpool against Southampton on a cool evening at St Mary’s on Sunday, taking Jurgen Klopp’s men to the third position.

After surpassing Fernando Torres and Daniel Sturridge to become the fastest Liverpool player to score 20 goals in the Premier League against Tottenham Hotspur, he equalled Robbie Fowler’s record against the Saints.



25 - Mohamed Salah has netted 20 goals in just 25 games in the Premier League; the fewest appearances of any Liverpool player to reach 20 goals in the competition. Lightning. pic.twitter.com/zwMvDfhrdA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 4, 2018

He has scored 19 left-footed goals in the Premier League this term – the joint-most by a player in a single season, alongside Fowler for Liverpool in 1994-95.



Salah has scored 19 left-footed goals in the Premier League this term – the joint-most by a player in a single season, alongside Robbie Fowler for Liverpool in 1994-95. pic.twitter.com/r6UoDwUXVc — Goal.com Nigeria (@GoalcomNigeria) February 11, 2018

Salah is second behind Kane regarding this season’s Premier League goals, with his tally lifting him above Manchester City jewel Aguero, and other stars such as Romelu Lukaku, Jamie Vardy, Alvaro Morata and Wayne Rooney.

He is also ahead of the Argentine in terms of players who have taken most shots in the English topflight this season.

At Anfield, he remains a key figure for the Reds even when he is not finding the target himself.

While Aguero flirts with the prospect of winning the EPL title with the Citizens, Salah looks equipped to take over the baton as England’s main man.



29 – Mohamed Salah has been directly involved in 29 @premierleague goals this season (22 goals, 7 assists); the most by a @LFC player in their debut season for the club in the competition. Heroic. pic.twitter.com/4YNjRW3Xqg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 11, 2018

Liverpool will be hoping to see the former AS Roma man build on Sunday’s outing against FC Porto in the Champions League and carry momentum towards the concluding part of the season.