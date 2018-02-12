When can Man City win the Premier League? Guardiola's men on course for Man Utd finale

Pep Guardiola has taken Manchester City up a gear in the 2017-18 season and they are comfortably ahead of the chasing pack in the Premier League.
They established a formidable lead by going unbeaten in the competition for 22 games, winning 20, a run that was ended in dramatic fashion by Liverpool at Anfield with a 4-3 victory.
Challengers such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal have struggled to keep up and as things stand, the league is likely to be decided early.
But just how early? Goal takes a look at some of the possibilities...
When can Man City win the league?
After 27 games, a gulf of 16 points separates leaders Man City from second-place Manchester United in the Premier League and the race for glory took an interesting turn on Sunday.
|Pos
|Team
|MP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Manchester City
|27
|23
|3
|1
|+59
|72
|2
|Manchester United
|27
|17
|5
|5
|+32
|56
|3
|Liverpool
|27
|15
|9
|3
|+30
|54
|4
|Tottenham
|27
|15
|7
|5
|+28
|52
*Correct as of 18:30 GMT on February 11
City had defeated Leicester City 5-1 on Saturday, but United slipped up away to Newcastle - losing 1-0 - and it means that Guardiola's men could have the title wrapped up with five games to spare.
With just 11 games left and a 16-point lead, all City need to do is win their next six league matches in order to prevail and - wait for it - their sixth game is a Manchester derby against United.
Of course, such a scenario would rely on the Red Devils not ceding any more ground in that period, so the title could possibly be decided before then.
Man City's remaining Premier League fixtures
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Kick-off (GMT)
|Mar 1
|Arsenal vs Manchester City
|Emirates Stadium
|19:45
|Mar 4
|Manchester City vs Chelsea
|Etihad Stadium
|16:00
|Mar 12
|Stoke City vs Manchester City
|Britannia Stadium
|20:00
|Mar 18
|Manchester City vs Brighton
|Etihad Stadium
|16:00
|Mar 31
|Everton vs Manchester City
|Goodison Park
|17:30
|Apr 7
|Manchester City vs Manchester United
|Etihad Stadium
|15:00
|Apr 14
|Tottenham vs Manchester City
|Wembley
|15:00
|Apr 21
|Manchester City vs Swansea City
|Etihad Stadium
|15:00
|Apr 28
|West Ham vs Manchester United
|London Stadium
|15:00
|May 5
|Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town
|Etihad Stadium
|15:00
|May 13
|Southampton vs Manchester City
|St Mary's
|15:00
*Dates and times subject to change.
Earliest Premier League title wins
Manchester United hold the record for the earlier Premier League title triumph, having won the 2000-01 edition with five games to spare.
The Red Devils were the first team to win the division with four games to go when they achieved it the season before in 1999-2000 and they repeated that feat in 2012-13 - Sir Alex Ferguson's final campaign in charge.
Arsene Wenger's Arsenal 'Invincibles' wrapped up their Premier League title win in 2003-04 with four games left to play too. Chelsea have twice won the league with three games to spare - in 2004-05 and 2014-15.
Interestingly, Guardiola was at the helm of Bayern Munich when they broke the Bundesliga record for earliest title win in 2013-14, when they clinched the trophy with seven games left.