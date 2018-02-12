Pep Guardiola has taken Manchester City up a gear in the 2017-18 season and they are comfortably ahead of the chasing pack in the Premier League.

When can Man City win the Premier League? Guardiola's men on course for Man Utd finale

They established a formidable lead by going unbeaten in the competition for 22 games, winning 20, a run that was ended in dramatic fashion by Liverpool at Anfield with a 4-3 victory.

Challengers such as Manchester United, Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham and Arsenal have struggled to keep up and as things stand, the league is likely to be decided early.

But just how early? Goal takes a look at some of the possibilities...

When can Man City win the league?

After 27 games, a gulf of 16 points separates leaders Man City from second-place Manchester United in the Premier League and the race for glory took an interesting turn on Sunday.

Pos Team

MP

W

D

L

GD

Pts

1

Manchester City

27

23

3

1

+59

72

2

Manchester United

27

17

5

5

+32

56

3

Liverpool

27

15

9

3

+30

54

4

Tottenham

27

15

7

5

+28

52



*Correct as of 18:30 GMT on February 11

City had defeated Leicester City 5-1 on Saturday, but United slipped up away to Newcastle - losing 1-0 - and it means that Guardiola's men could have the title wrapped up with five games to spare.

With just 11 games left and a 16-point lead, all City need to do is win their next six league matches in order to prevail and - wait for it - their sixth game is a Manchester derby against United.

Of course, such a scenario would rely on the Red Devils not ceding any more ground in that period, so the title could possibly be decided before then.

Man City's remaining Premier League fixtures

Date

Match

Venue

Kick-off (GMT)

Mar 1

Arsenal vs Manchester City

Emirates Stadium

19:45

Mar 4

Manchester City vs Chelsea

Etihad Stadium

16:00

Mar 12

Stoke City vs Manchester City

Britannia Stadium

20:00

Mar 18

Manchester City vs Brighton

Etihad Stadium

16:00

Mar 31

Everton vs Manchester City

Goodison Park

17:30

Apr 7

Manchester City vs Manchester United

Etihad Stadium

15:00

Apr 14

Tottenham vs Manchester City

Wembley

15:00

Apr 21

Manchester City vs Swansea City

Etihad Stadium

15:00

Apr 28

West Ham vs Manchester United

London Stadium

15:00

May 5

Manchester City vs Huddersfield Town

Etihad Stadium

15:00

May 13

Southampton vs Manchester City

St Mary's

15:00



*Dates and times subject to change.

Earliest Premier League title wins

Manchester United hold the record for the earlier Premier League title triumph, having won the 2000-01 edition with five games to spare.

The Red Devils were the first team to win the division with four games to go when they achieved it the season before in 1999-2000 and they repeated that feat in 2012-13 - Sir Alex Ferguson's final campaign in charge.

Arsene Wenger's Arsenal 'Invincibles' wrapped up their Premier League title win in 2003-04 with four games left to play too. Chelsea have twice won the league with three games to spare - in 2004-05 and 2014-15.

Interestingly, Guardiola was at the helm of Bayern Munich when they broke the Bundesliga record for earliest title win in 2013-14, when they clinched the trophy with seven games left.