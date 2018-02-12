As Levante continue their battle against relegation, Enis Bardhi says their target will be to avoid a drop to Segunda division.





Enis Bardhi reveals Levante target ahead of Valencia clash

The Frogs are two points away from the relegation zone, and they face cross-city rivals, Valencia in a derby game on Sunday night.





According to the Macedonian, Juan Lopez Muniz’ side have the quality to remain in the Spanish topflight – but first, they must negotiate their way past their third-placed hosts at Mestalla Stadium.

“The atmosphere usually in Levante is really good, because we're very friendly and we try to help each other,” Bardhi told Goal.





“Our target is to remain in LaLiga. I think this team has big quality to remain in the league, so we must concentrate in every match and give all we can if we want to remain in the first division.

“We have shown character many times, especially against Real Madrid and Barcelona. I really hope everything goes as planned and good against Valencia.

“But more importantly, we have to remain in the first division, and that was why I was brought here. All I hope is that thing go the right way.





Bardhi joined Levante from Újpest at the beginning of the season and has scored four goals in 17 appearances.