Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy suffered a knee injury during Huddersfield Town's victory over Bournemouth, leading to him being stretchered off the pitch.

Socceroos star Mooy stretchered off in Huddersfield win

The Socceroos star played a decisive role for the Terriers as they secured a key victory in their battle against relegation, laying on two assists for Steve Mounie in their 4-1 win over Eddie Howe's side.

But Mooy's afternoon took a turn for the worse following a collision with Bournemouth midfielder Lewis Cook, with Mooy receiving lengthy treatment on the ground.

He was eventually carried from the field at the John Smith's Stadium to be replaced by Philip Billing.

Thankfully for fans of the national team, it does not seem that the injury will affect his chances of playing at the World Cup this summer, with Huddersfield manager confirming Mooy will need stitches for a deep cut but has not damaged his ligaments as was first feared.

"We have to wait," he told reporters in his post-match press conference.

"He has a cut over his knee. Not ligaments, just a cut. He needs stitches."

Mooy has won 31 caps for his country since his debut in 2012, and scored two goals in the qualifying campaign as the Socceroos booked their place in Russia.