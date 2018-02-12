Bidvest Wits may have claimed the early advantage going into the second leg of their Caf Champions League qualifier, but this hasn’t stopped the Students head coach Gavin Hunt from lamenting his side’s lack of goal scoring prowess.

Bidvest Wits should have won 10-0 in Caf Champions League, laments Gavin Hunt

The Braamfontein-based outfit gave a good account of themselves on Saturday evening as they overcame Mauritian League Champions Pamplemousses 2-0. Wits attacker’s Eleazer Rodgers and Kabomelo Kodisang both found themselves on the scoresheet, but following the encounter, the 53-year-old admitted that he was not pleased by the number of chances his side missed.

While Wits have begun showing signs of a possible resurrection in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) in particular, Wits’ decline has predominantly been down to their lack of goals, a factor which the Clever Boys mentor believes was apparent on Saturday. Wits have only scored 16 goals in 20 league encounters this season.

"This form (Saturday's) we are taking from the PSL‚" Hunt said on The Sowetan following his team's victory at Bidvest Stadium.

"I keep saying every week that the reason we are where we are (on the PSL log) is because of our lack of goal scoring‚ which is what we saw tonight.

"We should have won 10-0,” Hunt lamented.

"But the form you saw tonight is the form we have in the PSL‚ and that's a problem," he said.

Meanwhile, in spite of the two-goal advantage, Hunt believes that Wits cannot rest on their laurels going into the second leg as the Mauritians will come back fighting at home.

"There's is a bit of aggression in this team‚" he expressed.

Although, the return leg is scheduled for February 20, Wits next return to league action where they will face off against a tricky Golden Arrows. Hunt will hope that this time around his troops will be able to exact revenge on Abafana Bes'thende who earlier in the season defeated the defending PSL Champions 3-1.