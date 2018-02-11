Kano Pillars’ Chinedu Udoji has charged his teammates not to be carried away by their early season form as they get set to face Sunshine Stars in Akure on Sunday in a league game.

Chinedu Udoji warns Kano Pillars against complacency

Sai Masu Gida are third in the league standings after they defeated MFM 2-0 last weekend and as they trade tackles with the Owena Whales, and the defender is optimistic that they can capitalise on their hosts' demoralising loss to Plateau United in Jos last week to record a good result.

“The win we had against MFM has lifted our spirits and as we face Sunshine Stars on Sunday, we know that we can record a commendable result in Akure if we maintain the same level of consistency as we did against MFM. They came with the intention of nullifying our tactics but we proved we were stronger,” Udoji told Goal.

“We have started the season in a modest way and we must consolidate it when we face Sunshine Stars. They also started the season very well but they are in some kind of problem now and will be psychologically not ready for the game.

“We can’t afford to be complacent if we are to surprise them. The league is still in the early stages and away teams are picking points everywhere. It is our own turn to go to Akure and show them that we are up to the task."