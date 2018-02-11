Coach Sam Timbe has reshuffled his starting line as Tusker seeks to bounce back from a shock defeat last weekend when they host Posta Rangers at Ruaraka Grounds.

Tusker reshuffles squad for Posta Rangers home tie

Timbe dropped midfielder Boniface Muchiri to the bench and called veteran goalkeeper, Duncan Ochieng to between the sticks.

Ochieng returns to the post to kick off his 21st season in the Kenyan Premier League in his maiden match for the Brewers since he was named the team captain.

The Ugandan tactician once again handed new signings, Timothy Otieno and Edwin Lavatsa their second starts upfront.

Muchiri will start from the bench together with Lloyd Wahome, Marlon Tangauzi and Jackson Macharia.

Tusker are yet to beat Posta in the last two games and their last encounter ended in a 1-0 win in favour of the visitors.

Starting XI: Duncan Ochieng ©, Collins Shivachi, Eugene Asike, Eric Ambunya, Bonventure Khasabuli, Hashim Sempala, Apollo Otieno, Edwin Lavatsa, Amos Asembeka, Robert Achema, Timothy Otieno.

Reserves: David Okello (GK), Marlon Tangauzi, Lloyd Wahome, Boniface Muchiri, Jackson Macharia, Peter Nzuki, Paul Odhiambo.