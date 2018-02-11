Kariobangi Sharks missing key players for Vihiga United test

Kariobangi Sharks will be without key players when they face Vihiga United in a Kenyan Premier League match on Sunday.

Kariobangi Sharks missing key players for Kakamega Homeboyz test

Sharks’ winger Ovella Ochieng and goalkeeper Jeff Oyemba are both missing from the matchday squad as they host the league debutants at Machakos Stadium.

In the absence of Oyemba, Mathews Gad has been handed a start between the sticks while Gambian Ebrimah Sanneh leading the attack in the absence of Masoud Juma who moved to the South African league.

Kariobangi Sharks starting XI: Mathews Gad, Pascal Ogweno, Geoffrey Shivekha, Michael Bodo, Timothy Omwenga, Petilah Omoto, Yidah Sven, Duke Obuya, Saphan Oyugi, Erick Kaito and Ebrimah Sanneh.

Reserves: Brian Bwire, Wycliffe Otieno, Harrison Mwendwa, James Mazembe, Francis Manoah, Sydney Lokale and Fidel Origa.