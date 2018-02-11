Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Khama Billiat parts ways with agent following failed January move

Mamelodi Sundowns talisman Khama Billiat has parted way with agent Siyabulela Loyilane after the 27-year-old failed to make a much-anticipated move away from Chloorkop during the now concluded January transfer window.

The Zimbabwe international has been the centre of ongoing speculation regarding his Masandawana future, as he is yet to put pen to paper on a new contract at Sundowns. Billiat is currently in his final six months of his current deal and with the player believed to be keen on plying his trade abroad.

It was reported that his club were open to the idea of selling Billiat in the transfer window, rather than losing him for free at the end of the season.

However, despite previous reports circulating that Billiat had attracted interest from several clubs in the South African Premier Soccer League (PSL) and from abroad, a move failed to materialise, meaning that the former Ajax Cape Town attacker would now depart for free when his contract runs out, should he not agree to a new deal with Sundowns.

Nonetheless, it seems that Billiat has not taken his failed move lightly, and has expressed his dissatisfaction by parting ways with his agent.

“Billiat is no longer my client,” Loyilane told Independent Media.

“We terminated our relationship a few days ago. I don’t know who he is working with now,” Loyilane explained.

Furthermore, Loyilane confirmed that Billiat’s decision was influenced by him not being able to secure a move away.

“Yes, that is the main reason why we decided to end our relationship, and I don’t know what to say more than that,” she concluded.

In spite of the uncertainty surrounding Billiat’s future, the Harare-born attacker is still very much part of coach Pitso Mosimane’s plans, and after struggling with injuries throughout 2017, it appears that he has rediscovered his form.

Billiat most recently found himself on the scoresheet against Cape Town City as his solitary strike allowed the Brazilians to extend their lead at the top of the league table.