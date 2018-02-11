EXTRA TIME: Okocha participates in 2018 Lagos City marathon

African legend Jay-Jay Okocha joined over 100,000 athletes to participate in this year's Lagos City marathon on Saturday.

French-Kenyan national Abraham Kiprotich won this year’s 42km race after finishing with a time of 2:13:04hrs to cart home the grand prize $50,000.

The former Bolton Wanderers playmaker who took part in the 10km fun race joined Nigerian Football Federation chief, Amaju Pinnick and Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung to grace the third edition of the annual long distance event in Lagos.