NPFL Matchday 8 Previews: El Kanemi lay ambush for Enugu Rangers

NPFL Matchday 8 Previews: El Kameni lay ambush for Enugu Rangers

The Bauchi Elephants will be hoping to recover from their 4-0 disappointing loss when they welcome the Pride of Rivers to the Ababukar Tafewa Balewa Stadium.

Wikki clearly got the shocker of the day as their loss to Akwa United was undoubtedly their biggest defeat so far this season.

Nonetheless, rebuilding their confidence with a home triumph will be on top of the minds on Sunday.

Solomon Ogbeide's men defeated Ifeanyi Ubah to zoom into the top four and will set their sights on securing an away win.



Ifeanyi Ubah vs Heartland

Having bowed 1-0 to Lobi Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium in Markudi, the Anambra Warriors extended their winless run to four games in a row.

Last Sunday's loss to Lobi saw Ladan Bosso's men lose three of their last four matches, including defeats against MFM, Wikki Tourist and Akwa United draw.

However, the Nnewi based outfit will be chasing their third win of the season against Heartland as top scorer Godwin Obaje with four goals is nearing a first-team return.

On the other hand, the Naze Millionaires are in impressive form and they are unbeaten in the last four games including back-to-back wins against Kwara United and Niger Tornadoes.

Ramson Madu will look to ensure his side emulate Akwa United in the strive to extend their unbeaten form to five games in Nnewi.

Kwara United vs Katsina United

The Harmony Warriors will be keen to save under fire coach John Obuh with a home win over Katsina United at the Kwara Sports Complex.

The bottom-placed Ilorin based outfit has only won two games - 1-0 wins over Wikki Tourist and Lobi Stars so far. However, they have suffered defeats in five games.

In a bid to arrest their ugly form, Obuh'side will be demanding nothing short of victory over the Chanji Boys as they aim to exit the bottom spot this weekend.

The visitor would be hoping to consolidate on last Sunday's 2-0 home win over Niger Tornadoes.

Nigeria Tornadoes vs Nasarawa United

The Ikon Allah Boys are in dire need of a win to end their fast fading league campaign of five defeats in a row. Heartland's midweek win was Tornadoes' second home defeat of the season and put them in an ugly position.

With a four-match ultimatum already issued to the team's management by the Niger state government, coach Erasmus Onuh must strive to rally his troops to victory and ensure a move out of the relegation places.

Nasarawa United had triumphed 3-0 over Yobe Desert Stars will anticipate rubbing salt in the wounds of Tornadoes as they bid to climb into the top 10 places.

Yobe Desert Stars vs Rivers United

It is a mid-table challenge between the Yobe Boys and Pride of Rivers at the Damaturu Township Stadium this weekend.

The newly-promoted side will be meeting for the first time in the topflight with Rivers and will be eager to keep their home winning form intact.

With curiosity, coach Muhammed Babaganaru's side will be hoping to put behind their 3-0 disappointing defeat to Nasarawa United last Sunday as they pursue the maximum points.

While, Rivers United that earned a narrow 1-0 win over Go Round in the Rivers derby will fancy securing the first away point of the season in Damaturu.

Go Round vs Abia Warriors

The Omoku Boys have only picked a win in last five matches and would be hugry to swim out of the bottom-four as they trade tackles with the Ucendu Warriors.

Only one point separates both teams as Go Round sit in 18th position - three places adrift of Abia Warriors with the game the maiden topflight clash between them.

The desperation of avoiding relegation fears will inspire Ngozi Elechi's men against the Umuahia based outfit after Rivers 1-0 defeat last Sunday.

Enugu Rangers vs El Kanemi Warriors

The Flying Antelopes will bid to consolidate on their 0-0 away draw with Abia Warriors as they engage the Borno Army at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.

Coach Gbenga Ogunbote is doing a marvellous job turning around the fortunes of Rangers after a poor start to ground out results away from home.

In Enugu, the Antelopes have won their previous seven home meetings with El Kenami and will consider extending their dominance over struggling Maiduguri based side that has failed to win in their last four games.

With Imama Amapakabo's side returning to face his former employers Rangers, the quest of picking the maximum points - first win of the season will be priceless.