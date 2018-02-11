Ezekiel Boboye says he is not fazed by public perception of Sunshine Stars form, following their 5-0 defeat to Plateau United in Jos.

Sunshine Stars in good shape for Kano Pillars cracker – Ezekiel Boboye

Suffering an embarrassing loss against Kennedy Boboye’s men ensured they dropped to the fifth position in the Nigeria Professional Football League log.

And despite this downside, the midfield whiz insists the Owena Whales’ form is not fluctuating and will face Sai Masu Gida with the intention to win.

“Losing at Plateau United was a bad one for us and we have moved with that,” Boboye told Goal.

“Our coaches have spoken to us and we have corrected our mistakes in our training, against Kano Pillars, we will be at our best.

“They [Kano Pillars] are no strangers to us and with home support and luck on our side, we will get maximum points.

“For our fans, I will like to assure them that they should not give up on us yet because we defeated in Jos. Our focus is still to win the NPFL title and that has not changed.”