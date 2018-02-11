Kano Pillars will be looking to continue with their imposing form when they face Sunshine Stars on Sunday.

Sunshine Stars vs Kano Pillars Preview: Fiery Masu Gida aiming to punish hosts

Although a trip to the Akure Township Stadium is usually one of the tougher assignments in Nigerian football, Sai Masu Gida will surely feel like they are playing Duke Udi’s men at the right time.

For Sunshine Stars, they face the former NPFL kings with the aspiration of returning ways after their 5-0 defeat against Plateau United.