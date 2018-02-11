The 2018 National Super League season officially kicked-off on Saturday with several matches played in different venues.

NSL: Ushuru FC start 2018 season on a high

Last year's finalists Ushuru started the season well, bagging maximum points on the opening day against last season's survivors Administration Police. Goals from Benson Amianda and new signing Ekhaliani Ndolo were enough to give coach Ken Kenyatta a smile.

Kangemi All Stars received a rude welcome after falling at home against Bidco United at Hope Center, Kawangware. The hosts scored first courtesy of Martin Lemaiyan.

The visitors replied through Augustine Etemesi and Jacob Onyango to ensure they return home with maximum points.

At the same venue, visiting GFE 105 were undone by their hosts Kibera Black Stars. The Kibera side scored their only goal courtesy of Henry Onyango.

Nakuru All Stars failed to roar as they were defeated 3-1 by Isebania. The Nyanza-based side scored through Patrick Mvita, who grabbed a brace, and Abdalla Ismael with Stars getting a consolation courtesy of Jerome Baraka.

Matches pitting Police versus Talanta and Kisumu All Stars against St. Josephs had no goals as they ended in an identical barren draw.

On Sunday, Nairobi City Stars will play Nairobi Stima as KCB tackles Muhoroni Youth. Western Stima will be up against Modern Coast Rangers.