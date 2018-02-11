Egyptian club Al Masry registered a resounding victory over Green Buffaloes of Zambia in the preliminary round of the Caf Confederation Cup on Saturday.

Caf Confederation Cup: Al Masry 4-0 Green Buffaloes: Visitors crushed in Port Said

Masry returned to their home ground in Port Said after five years of playing away from home due to a ban on the facility following fatal match incidents in 2012.

Islam Salah handed the Boss of the Canal a dream start after scoring from close range by the 14th minute.

The hosts maintained their dominance as Buffaloes ceded much of their area to the Egyptians in a bid to fortify their back-half which was being tested by attacks from both wings.

The one-way traffic of balls lasted for another 25 minutes before Burkina Faso import Aristide Bance made it 2-0 for Masry by the 40th minute.

It was all clear afterwards that the home side would have their way all through with little resistance as the Zambian team appeared to have conceded an outright defeat.

Back from the break, the Egyptians were still the hungrier side. Their mission was quite clear to every spectator. They wanted as many goals as possible to guarantee a safe trip to and from Lusaka where the return leg will take place in 10 days time.

Another Burkina Faso international Mohamed Koffi powered Masry lead to 3-0 by the 52nd minute before Islam Issa put the game beyond reach nine minutes to fulltime, 4-0.

The hosts played to instruction, as they succeeded in destabilising Buffaloes game plan and kept them in complete disarray although. That was exactly what coach Hossam Hassan said he would do and he had his way.

The Zambian military club could even suffer at home against the Egyptians unless they stage a more aggressive style, with a compact ball possession that could create goal chances.

However, overturning four goals and claiming the winner would be more than a tough mission for the Green Buffaloes come February 20.