Orlando Pirates 2-0 Ajax Cape Town: Brace-hero Morrison fires Bucs into Nedbank Cup Last 16

Orlando Pirates overcame Ajax Cape Town 2-0 in the Nedbank Cup Last 32 match which was played at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday night.

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic decided to rest his key players with the Buccaneers having kept their hopes of winning this season's Premier Soccer League (PSL) title alive by defeating Maritzburg United 2-1 at home last week.

Forgotten trio of Siyabonga Mpontshane, Issa Sarr and Bernard Morrison made their return to the starting line-up. Full-backs Phetso Maphanga and Diamond Thopola made their first starts since joining Bucs from Chippa United last month.

Muhsin Ertugral, who was looking to mastermind the Urban Warriors' second victory over Pirates in two weeks, named a strong starting line-up with exciting young forward Fagrie Lakay partnering Tendai Ndoro upfront.

The Urban Warriors were without Yannick Zakri, who scored twice when Ajax thrashed Bucs 3-0 in a league game which was played in the Mother City a fortnight ago. The Mamelodi Sundowns loanee mssed the Cup game due to an injury which he sustained during the game against Pirates.

The hosts dominated the match from the start with Justin Shonga working tirelessly upfront as a number 10, while Marshall Munetsi and Sarr controlled the game from the middle of the park.

Shonga was combining well with Thembinkosi Lorch and the two forwards caused havoc for the Urban Warriors defence which gave away unnecessary free-kicks in their own half. But Pirates could not seriously test Ajax goalkeeper Jody February from the set-pieces.

Morrison, who scored the only goal of the match as Pirates beat Ajax 1-0 at home in a league game earlier this season, tried to catch February off his line, but his long range effort narrowly missed the target.

Pressure mounted on the Urban Warriors defence with the half-time break fast approaching.

The hosts, who have scored most of their goals between 30-45 minutes this season, deservedly broke the deadlock through Morrison following some good work by Shonga.

The Zambia international, who is a former Police officer in his home country, beat his marker down the right-hand side, before playing a low cross for Morrison and the latter scored with a first time shot to make it 1-0 to Pirates.

Pirates were deservedly leading 1-0 at the interval having dominated the first half. Ajax's dangerman Ndoro, who is a former Pirates striker, had been kept quiet by experienced defender Happy Jele.

Ertugral had to find a way to rejuvenate his charges, who were outplayed in the first half, during the half-time break.

However, Micho's side continued its dominance after the restart and Bucs managed to double their lead.

Ghanaian forward Morrison, who seems to enjoy playing against Ajax, shrugged off Ajax's experienced right-back Siyanda Zwane, before firing past a hapless February to make it 2-0 for his second goal of the night.

Xola Mlambo, who replaced injured Thopola, sat just in front of the Bucs defence and the former Bidvest Wits central midfielder was able to distribute the ball with aplomb, while Sarr pushed forward - helping in attack.

Sarr combined well with Shonga on the edge of the visitors' box, before unleashing a powerful shot which was blocked by the Ajax defence. The Senegalese player was eager to impress having fallen out of favour since the arrival of Musa Nyatama, who was out serving his suspension.

Lorch should have extended Pirates' lead in the latter stages of the game after running onto Mlambo's delightful through pass which eliminated two Ajax defenders.

However, Lorch missed the target with a low shot from a one-on-one situation against February.

It was end-to-end stuff in the closing stages of the game with Lorch missing an open goal after Ajax had failed to clear their lines, before Ndoro narrowly missed the target with a header from close range at the other end.

In the end, Pirates ran out 2-0 winners over Ajax on the night. As a result, the Buccaneers booked their place in the Last 16, while the Urban Warriors bowed out of the lucrative competition.

Meanwhile, the encounter between PSL side Free State Stars and National First Division (NFD) outfit Super Eagles which was scheduled to be played at Goble Park was abandoned due to a waterlogged pitch.

The Last 32 match which features two Free State teams will now be played on the 14th of February 2018 at the same venue. Kick-off is at 18h00.