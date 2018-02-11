Salomon Kalou scored a goal in Hertha Berlin’s 2-0 victory over Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday's German Bundesliga game.

Salomon Kalou scores as Hertha Berlin secure first win in 2018

A goal in each half of the encounter was enough for the Old Lady to edge Heiko Herrlich’s side as they claimed their first victory in 2018.

Valentino Lazaro broke the deadlock for the visitors after connecting to Vladimir Darida’s through pass with two minutes left before the end of the first half.

After the restart, Kalou took advantage of Jonathan Tah’s blunder to double Hertha’s lead with a cool finish in the 58th minute.