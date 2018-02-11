Jeshi la Kulinda Uchumi of Zanzibar held Zambian champions Zesco United to a frustrating 0-0 draw on Saturday.

JKU 0-0 Zesco United: Team ya Ziko held to frustrating draw

Playing before their home fans at Amaan Stadium, JKU demonstrated to the continent the rise of Zanzibar’s football with a tactical game against a highly rated Zambian side that had in its ranks some of the best talents in the continent, including Kenyan trio, Jesse Were, David Owino and Anthony Akumu.

Unlike Zesco United, JKU squad composed majorly of local-based players, a majority, who did duty for Zanzibar at the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup. JKU proved a hard nut to crack for Zesco United, who were billed as pre-match favourites ahead of kick-off.

The harsh weather condition along the Coastal strip did not make things any better for the visitors, who left Ungunja with nothing much to write home about from the stalemate.

Zesco United coach Tenant Chembo will have less than two weeks to sharpen his blunt forward ahead of the return leg.

Team ya Ziko's meaningful chance came early in the first half when a header from a corner-kick missed the target by a few inches as JKU slowly settled into the game.

Fackson Kapumbu was brought down deep into JKU half, but the visitors made no meaningful statement from the resultant free-kick.

On the other half, Kapumbu was once again involved when he was forced to drop back to for defensive duties with a clearance after the host made a dangerous run into the box at the quarter hour mark.