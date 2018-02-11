Juan Mata is planning a move into management, but the Manchester United star still has plenty of football left in him yet.

Man Utd star Mata plans move into management, but not for another 11 years

As a World Cup winner and proven performer at the very highest level, the Spain international has a wealth of knowledge to pass on to the next generation.

He hopes to be in a position to do that at some stage, with coaching holding plenty of appeal to him.

Mata is, however, not planning to hang up his boots any time soon, with the 29-year-old looking to emulate the likes of Ryan Giggs by prolonging his career for another 11 years.

He told Panenka magazine on his future plans: “I would like to play until I'm 40 if my body allows me to.

“I will carry on with Common Goal. And management tempts me but it is an unforgiving role.

“A coach depends on whether I take a corner well or finish a chance in front of goal and really, what influence does he have over this when it happens?

“I understand that people take decisions under pressure but the process is not valued, only results.

“I also want to work with youngsters, warn them of the perils and remind them of their responsibilities because it is sometimes easy to fall off the right track needed to get to the top level.

“Psychology also attracts me and in football, the mental aspect is very important, because if the mind is not settled, the feet do not work either.”

Mata appears to already be adopting a managerial mindset, with his approach to football taking him well beyond merely training and playing.

He has also been fortunate enough to have worked with some of the finest coaches around during an illustrious playing career, with current boss Jose Mourinho among the best in the business.

For now, though, his focus remains locked on events at Old Trafford and United’s ongoing efforts in 2017-18.

He is in a position to put all other distractions to one side, with the issue of his immediate future having already been resolved with the triggering of a one-year extension to his contract.