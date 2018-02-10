Simba and Rwanda International midfielder Haruna Niyonzima is expected to jet to India for a knee operation Goal has learned.

Niyonzima heads to India for knee operation

The midfielder hasn’t featured for Simba since October last year due to a knee injury.

Speaking to Goal Simba Information Officer, Haji Manara said everything needed for Niyonzima’s journey is ready and the player is expected to leave on Sunday.

"Our management has decided that Niyonzima should go to India for the operation, we have already spoken with a professional doctor who confirmed to us that they can handle that problem" said Manara.

According to Manara Niyonzima is expected to start training with the Simba team two weeks after the operation if all goes well with the procedure.

Niyonzima who joined Simba this season after the expiry of his Yanga contract, has been out of action since October last year after sustaining a knee injury during a lLigi Kuu match against Mbeya City.