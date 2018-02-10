Third-placed Chennaiyin FC will be eyeing full points on Sunday when they take on Delhi Dynamos in a crucial Indian Super League (ISL) clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Delhi.

ISL 2017-18: John Gregory looking to bounce back with a win against Delhi Dynamos

The Super Machans suffered a disappointing 3-1 defeat to leaders Bengaluru FC earlier this week. A win against Miguel Angel Portugal's side would strengthen their case of making it into the play-offs.

Speaking about his team's approach against Delhi Dynamos, coach John Gregory said, "I have always tried to play my best team. It won’t be any different tomorrow (Sunday). Everyone is fit, healthy and obviously, I have lost my captain (Henrique Sereno) due to his suspension. He is the only player missing from our squad. We obviously lost the previous match. At one point we had 10 men on the field and those 10 men did exceptionally well. I am looking forward to bouncing back in the game tomorrow."

When asked if Chennaiyin have an advantage over Delhi as the home side have nothing left to play for this season, Gregory suggested, "In games such as this, you would not necessarily think that Delhi have got anything to play for except for their pride and professionalism. They certainly played very well when they came to Chennai a few weeks ago.

"They have many talented players on their team. Unfortunately, they did not do well this season but I am sure that everyone in Delhi was hoping for a good result. We will expect Delhi to play very well and try to win their match."

Delhi come into the tie on the back of a long break with their last match being on 27th January. Gregory believes that having long breaks between the games isn't always helpful.

"They have had quite a long break and this might not be beneficial at times. You see Bengaluru, they played every three days and it helps the momentum. Bengaluru have won lots of games. Sometimes it is better to play many games. Like we played against Bengaluru after a 12 days break and we lost. We have an extremely busy schedule coming up and I hope we get back to winning tomorrow against Delhi."