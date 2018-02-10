Bidvest Wits v Pamplemousses Preview: Gavin begins Caf Champions League glory hunt

Bidvest Wits will play host to Pamplemousses in the first leg of the 2018 Caf Champions League preliminary rounds at the Bidvest Stadium on Saturday evening.

Bidvest Wits v Pamplemousses Preview: Gavin hunts for continental glory

The Students come off a 1-0 defeat to Cape Town City in the Nedbank Cup, but they have a chance to redeem themselves in front of their home fans in Braamfontein.

Prior to the midweek loss to City, Gavin Hunt's men were on a five-match unbeaten run in the league.

Hunt understands the importance of doing well in Africa as well as the challenges that lie ahead having been there with the same team last year.

His record in Caf hasn't been impressive, because he's yet to reach the group stages despite the team's dominance in the PSL over the past two seasons.

Wits have won three major trophies in two seasons, and although they have struggled for results this season, they still have a team that is capable of beating anyone at any given day.

They will bank on the experience of several players within their squad, who have been exposed to continental football before.

Daine Klate, Lehlohonolo Majoro, Sifiso Myeni and Amr Gamal are among the players familiar with the territory, and they will be key to the team's aspirations of making it past the knockout rounds.

James Keene's availability will also be vital as he has contributed seven goals in all competitions so far this season.

Last year, Wits crashed out in the second round after losing 1-0 on aggregate to Egyptian giants Al Ahly.

They automatically qualified for the Caf Confederation Cup, but things didn't go according to plan as they went down to Smouha.

Meanwhile, Pamplemousses will make their return to the Caf Champions League for the first time since 2007.

They are a relatively unknown on the African stage, and Wits will have to tread carefully against them.

With this being Wits' home game, it will be important for them to win convincingly before making a trip to Mauritius next week.

Pamplemousses are the Mauritian Premier League champions, and they currently sit second on the log after seven league games.

They have some exciting players in Deepak Musawa, Guillaume Sockalingum and Jean-Yves Noume among others, and while they may be a closed book, Wits will have to make sure that they keep an eye on every single player on the day.

Wits have scored most of their goals (25%) between 75 and 90 minutes this season, but if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the first round, they will have to score early and consolidate, especially because they are at home.

The fact they have kept six cleensheets this season, four of those at home, means that Wits are pretty much solid at the back.

Pamplemousses haven't not been as solid at the back this season, with a single cleansheet in seven matches to their name, and Hunt would be licking his lips going into this encounter.

This will be the first ever meeting between Wits and Pamplemousses.