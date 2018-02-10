East Bengal, who who were set to sign Uzbek midfielder Dilshod Sharofetdinov as a replacement for Armand Bazie, have been dealt a setback after the Uzbek international encountered visa issues.

I-League Update: East Bengal dealt Dilshod Sharofetdinov blow; Masih Saighani cleared for NEROCA clash

Sharofetdinov, who has formerly represented T-Team FC which plays in the Malaysian Premier League, was recommended to the East Bengal management by Syrian international Mahmoud Al Amna.

Khalid Jamil-led side had all but finalised the appointment but have now been forced to search for alternatives after the Uzbekistan national's issues with obtaining a visa to play in India.

Meanwhile, Aizawl FC have been handed a huge boost ahead of their I-League encounter on Saturday against NEROCA FC in Imphal after their Afghani defender Masih Saighani was finally issued clearance to participate in the match.

People from China, Pakistan and Afghanistan need a separate authorisation letter to enter Manipur according to the state's rules and Saighani was not allowed to travel to the stadium in Imphal as he did not have the required clearance.

However, after much efforts by the club and concerend authorities, Saighani has been issued the clearance and has travelled to Imphal.

The news comes as huge relief for Aizawl FC coach Paulo Meneses who is woefully short of options in central defence after injuries to Kareem Nurain and several others.