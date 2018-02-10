After the two weeks of busy local league and Cup action, Tanzania’s big guns will now turn their attention to the continental competitions.

Yanga and Simba turn to Africa

Yanga who won their last league game by 4-0 score line against Njombe Mji will be hosting St Louis United from the Seychelles in the first leg tie of the CAF Champions League which will be held at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam on Saturday evening.

This is not the first time the two sides have faced each other, with the two teams having previously met in 1992 where by Yanga won by the aggregate of 7-2. In the first leg which was held in St Louis, Seychelles, Yanga won 1-3 and in the returning leg at Dar es Salaam Yanga concluded the tie by scoring 4-1.

Last season in this tournament Yanga was knocked out through an away goal by Zambian side Zesco in the second round.

The only negative for Yanga heading to this match is the big list of injuries in their squad. Yuthe Rostand (keeper), Ibrahim Ajib, Geofrey Mwashiuya, Vicent Andrew, Amis Tambwe, Thaban Kamusoko, Donald Ngoma, Hajji Mwinyi, Juma Abdul, Nadir Haroub are all injured although some of them will be expected on the pitch on Saturday.







The winner of these two legs will meet either El Merreikh of Sudan or Township Rollers of Botswana in the second round.

While Yanga will be in action on Saturday, their arch rivals Simba will be on the same pitch the following day to host Djibouti’s champions, Gendarmerie in the CAF Confederation Cup smack down.

Simba who failed to qualify for continental competitions for the past four years will be hoping to return with a win setting them up for a bright start.

The last time Simba participated in African competitions they were well beaten by Angolan side Recreativo do Libolo by 5-0 aggregate.

The league leaders will be boosted by their good form in the premier league after winning six consecutive matches without conceding a goal.

The victory for any team in this tie will set up another tie against the winner between Al- Masry of Egypt or Green Buffaloes from Zambia.

Wekundu WA Msimbazi will be hoping to have their full squad except Haruna Niyonzima who is expected to fly to India for surgery.