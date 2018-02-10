Sunshine Stars can bounce back against Kano Pillars - Thomas Adeshina

Sunshine Stars' Thomas Adeshina is optimistic his side will recover from the huge loss to Plateau United when they face Kano Pillars in Akure on Sunday.

Duke Udi's men suffered their heaviest defeat so far this season at the hands the Peace Boys no thanks to Tosin Omoyele brace in the 5-0 humiliation in Jos last Sunday.

But the forward has assured fans they will give their best to earn the victory against highflying Ibrahim Musa's men at the Ondo State Sports Complex.

"We are really disappointed that we lost by that margin {5-0} against Plateau United,” Adeshina told Goal .

“It is a shameful and embarrassing loss at that but we must not cry over it or keep it on our minds for long though we never bargained for it. It is football.

“As a team, we have put it behind us and looking ahead on how to make progress. We still have a long league campaign ahead of us and we just have to focus on the task ahead.

“We need to fight hard to get back on track as a team and we need to return to our winning ways, beginning with our next game against Kano Pillars.

"It is a big game as Pillars is one of the strong sides in the league so far this season. But I have a lot of confidence in my teammates that we can bounce back strongly this weekend."