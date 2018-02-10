Bengaluru FC head coach Albert Roca expressed his satisfaction at his team's progress to the playoffs after a 2-0 win against FC Goa at home on Friday.

ISL 2017-18: Albert Roca - Bengaluru are moving in the right direction

Edu Garcia and Dimas Delgado scored for the Blues to register a convincing win over an attack-minded Goan side.

"I am happy for everyone, especially for those who haven't played much. They have proved that they deserve to be here," said Roca.

Roca startled everybody with his team selection before the match, with Blues topscorer Miku absent from the matchday squad. However, the coach confirmed that Miku picked up a muscle injury.

"Miku had an issue of muscle overload. It is not serious, we have to check it with the doctor."

Despite the positive result and the outcome of the match, Roca stressed the importance of maintaining the winning momentum.

"It is important to keep winning. Every game can be different. Today, it was not easy to keep a cleansheet against a team like FC Goa. I am happy because we are in the right direction," said Roca as he now turns his attention towards an AFC Cup clash against Maldivian club TC Sports on February 13.