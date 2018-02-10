Ireland announces June friendly against USA in Dublin

The Republic of Ireland has announced a friendly against the U.S. national team for June 2 at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

U.S. Soccer has not yet confirmed the match, which would come ahead of a June 9 friendly against France in Lyon. While the French Federation announced the match in December, the U.S. has not corroborated that friendly either.

The U.S. has had two matches since a loss to Trinidad & Tobago eliminated the Americans from qualifying for next summer's event in Russia, playing to a 1-1 draw with Portugal in November and a 0-0 draw with Bosnia & Hervegovina in January.

Ireland and the U.S. last met in November 2014 at Aviva Stadium, with the home side earning a 4-1 win.

Currently led by interim coach Dave Sarachan, the U.S. has not yet scheduled any matches for the March international break.

Ireland, which also is scheduled to face France on May 28 in Paris, will use the U.S. match as the team's last tune-up before opening UEFA Nations League play in September.

The Americans, meanwhile, are set to kick off in the CONCACAF League of Nations in the fall, with the draw set for March 7.