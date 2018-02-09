Kedah announce Andik as ASEAN signing

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

Kedah announced the signing of Indonesia international Andik Vermansah on Friday, filling all five of their foreign-player Super League slots.

According to the announcement that was made on their social media, the 26-year old was signed to a one-year deal as their ASEAN player, and will don the number 30 jersey.

With the winger's signing, the Red Eagles now have two ASEAN players. Spanish-born defender Álvaro Silva holds a Filipino passport, but he could be registered as their Asian player.

The rumour first surfaced on Thursday, with a photo of him donning a Kedah jersey being shared on social media.

Kedah had earlier reportedly tried signing Vietnam captain Nguyễn Văn Quyết, but negotiations fell through.

They have lost both of their Super League matches this season, and are desperate to turn things around.

After the 2015 Malaysia Cup winner parted ways with Selangor at the end of last season, he was linked with a move back home, but talks with Persib and boyhood club Persebaya went nowhere.