Thika United will have to do without striker Onwudi Chibueze.

Thika United striker leaves for trials in Europe

The Nigerian striker has been released by the club to attend trials in Europe. Chibueze and David Agesa will, therefore, miss the team’s second league match against Nakumatt on Saturday.

A statement from the club obtained by Goal confirmed the new developments. “Thika United FC will have to do without the services of attacking pair of Onwudi Chibueze and new signing Davies Agesa, when they take on Nakumatt FC on Saturday.

“The Nigerian import Chibueze, who came in as a second substitute in Thika United’s 0-1 loss to Homeboyz last weekend, got an invite to attend trials in Slovakia and has already traveled.

“His counterpart Agesa came down with malaria and has been absent from training the entire week; the explosive striker came in as a first substitute and was denied twice by the Homeboyz keeper after an impressive debut start.”