Barcelona, who boast footballing superheroes like Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho, are in negotiations with Disney's Pixar to produce an animated movie.

Messi's Incredibles! Barcelona and Pixar in animated movie negotiations

Negotiations have opened between the Camp Nou outfit and the renowned animation studio, which has produced classics such as Toy Story, The Incredibles and Finding Nemo.

Spanish journalist Rocco Steinhauser recently revealed that talks were underway and, although no deal has been done as yet, he believes an agreement could soon be reached.

Steinhauser told Goal on the proposed project: "Barcelona and Pixar have been discussing an animated film for a few weeks.

"I know it is being discussed in the high offices of Barcelona and that president [Josep Maria] Bartomeu is dealing with the talks directly.

"There's nothing closed, so the negotiations do not mean that we are definitely going to see a Pixar film about Barcelona, but there is a big chance that it will finally happen.

"It is the same thing that happens in transfer market - dealing with a player doesn't mean this player will play for that club, and both Barcelona and Pixar are being very discrete when it comes to negotiations.”

A Barcelona film has been mooted for some time, with Professor Simon Chadwick – a specialist on sports marketing at the University of Salford – claiming on Twitter that “Barca have been flirting with Disney for more than a decade”.

It should come as no surprise to find that a global brand such as Barcelona are eager to branch out in as many different directions as possible away from the football field.

Film and TV are obvious avenues to explore, with the likes of Juventus and Manchester City having recently commissioned documentaries which are set to air on Netflix and Amazon respectively.

Barca could, however, be about to go one step further than their European rivals and move from the small screen to the silver one.

Pixar have previously produced box office smashes such as the Toy Story trilogy, Monsters Inc and Cars, so boasting their support will put the La Liga heavyweights in a strong position.

With that mind, Messi and Co. could soon be hitting a cinema near you!