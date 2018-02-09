Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt to make changes for Caf Champions League clash with Pamplemousses

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt is worried about his team's lack of scoring goals this season, and he feels that's the reason they failed to progress beyond the first round of the 2018 Nedbank Cup tournament which got underway on Wednesday.

Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt to make changes for Caf Champions League clash against Pamplemousses

Now that their hopes of clinching the Nedbank Cup have vanished, Hunt has now set sights on doing well in the Caf Champions League. They will host Mauritian side Pamplemousses in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

Speaking to the media, Hunt said: "We are not the most free-scoring team and that has been a problem. We've got to score, we had three against two, four against three, two against one [against Cape Town City]. I mean in the first half it was tap-ins. We didn't score and it's disappointing."

The outspoken mentor revealed that he will make a few changes from the team lost to City for the opening match of the 2018 Caf Champions League this week. Wits will be without key defender Sifiso Hlanti, who sustained a head injury in midweek.

He explained: "I will make one or two changes to the team. Hlanti's injury is bad. I will play Keegan Ritchie, he needs a game. He is registered for Caf competition."

The Students have never reached the group stages of a Caf tournament before. The last time they competed in the Caf Champions League, was last year when they were bundled out by Egyptian giants Al Ahly in the first round.

They will be facing a Pamplemousses SC side that hasn't competed in the competition in over a decade.

The last time this Mauritian outfit played in the Caf Champions League was in 2007 when they were sent packing by Zimbabwean outfit Highlanders in the preliminary round.