El Kanemi lose Mohammed, Aghahowa to long term injuries

El Kanemi Warriors have lost two of their star players to long term injuries ahead of Sunday's tie with Enugu Rangers.

Sulleyman Mohammed, a Ghanaian was the first to be reported after he sustained a knee injury against Plateau United and has been diagnosed to be out for about six weeks and has been placed on Plaster of Paris (PoP) to aid his recovery.

While the second, Utako Aghahowa has been ruled out of action for at least four weeks after he fractured his leg in their 1-0 away defeat to Sunshine Stars in Akure last week and he is also on Plaster of Paris (Pop).

Team coach, Ernest Ezeru disclosed in an interview that even though both players are important to the squad that they have other players that will take their places to ensure that there is no vacuum.

“It is unfortunate that we have to lose two of our players to injuries. It is unfortunate but there is nothing we can do about it. We will continue to monitor their progress and strive to show them love and care at this time they need us,” Ezeru told Goal.

“We won’t be having them among the first team for quite some time but we have other players that can step in easily for them. We have over 30 players with us and we should not have much problem trying to find replacements for them.

“We wish them speedy recovery and hoping that they will come back even before the days that have been assigned for their return.

“Our attention is shifted to weekend league game against Enugu Rangers and we promise to give the tie our best shot as we seek our first points on the road after our inability to win our last two home matches against Kano Pillars and Enyimba."