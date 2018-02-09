Man Utd fan Pulisic not ruling out Premier League move

Christian Pulisic has admitted to being a Manchester United fan and declined to rule out a move from Borussia Dortmund to the Premier League.

The 19-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the top young talents in world football, with admiring glances being shot in his direction from across Europe.

Spanish giants Real Madrid and Barcelona are among those said to be monitoring his development, while United and Liverpool have been mentioned as possible landing spots in England.

A move to Old Trafford could certainly appeal to the U.S. international, with Pulisic welcoming talk of interest from the Red Devils.

Quizzed by ESPN on whether he was a United supporter growing up, the talented teenager said: “Yeah, I was. I was definitely a big fan.

“Of course, right now I am under contract with Dortmund and I’m not looking around or doing anything like that so I’m very focused there. But, yeah, it’s cool to hear all this stuff!”

Pressed further on whether the opportunity to test himself in the Premier League is a challenge he would like to take on at some stage, Pulisic added: "Of course, the Premier League is an unbelievable league.

“You never know in football what can happen, so right now, I'm focused with Dortmund, and yeah, that's that."

Pulisic saw former team-mate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang depart Dortmund for England during the recent winter transfer window, with the Gabonese striker joining Arsenal for £55m.

He added on that deal: “He brought me along so much as a player and helped me and guided me, and he's been such a great guy.

“Obviously, we're sad to lose him, but I'm excited to see what he does."

Pulisic generated plenty of speculation himself before the January deadline passed, with being the centre of attention a new experience for the youngster.

"Every day, you hear something different in the media or whatever, something like that, but now that it's over, our team has been having kind of a rough go of things lately. So many different coaches in the last few months, but yeah, right now, we've just got to turn that around and focus on ourselves."

With the window closed, Pulisic can focus solely on matters at Dortmund for now, but interest in his services can expect to be rekindled as the summer draws ever closer.