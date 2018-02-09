Gor Mahia captain reaches out to fans ahed of Caf CL match

Gor Mahia Captain Haron Shakava has reached out to K'Ogalo fans to come out and in large numbers for Saturday’s Caf Champions League match.

Gor Mahia will host Leones Vegetarianos of Equatorial Guinea on Saturday in Machakos and Shakava believes that the 12th man will be key to Kenyan representatives' push past preliminary rounds.

“As a team, we will do our work perfectly on the pitch, but we all know the extra motivation our fans can give us. In fans, we have an extra player, who can push us to achieve the best. We are calling on fans to come out in large numbers on Saturday.

“Fans are a source of motivation, fans are a source of strength and fans can intimidate opponents. We are at home and we have to utilize home advantage and win big. We can do it.”

Matchday ticket will retail at Sh500 for VIP with terraces going for Sh200. The game will kick off at 3.00PM.