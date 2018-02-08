Nsajigwa confident of defending title

After a triumphant 4-0 win over Njombe Mji, Yanga Assistant Coach Shadrack Nsajigwa revealed that the victory has given them hope of defending their Premium League title this season.

Yanga are currently second in the premier league with 34 points from 17 games, while Simba are top with 41 points having played 17 games also.

Speaking to Goal, Nsajigwa said that their goal is to win their own league matches including those against Simba and Azam and win the title.

"Am happy for the victory because we give keeo the pressure to our rivals Simba and Azam, the main target is play and win every match and defend our Premium League title" said Nsajigwa.

Yanga who are the Ligi Kuu Bara defending champions have had an inconsistent run in the league with draws and injuries to key players hampering their progress in the first round.