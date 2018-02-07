Simba vs Azam: Classic Encounter, Team News, Prediction & More

Both Ligi Kuu Bara title rivals will be aiming to secure a vital victory but at the same time will be desperate to avoid defeat. Here's all you need to know ahead of Wednesday's gigantic clash.

The Ligi Kuu Bara will get a real picture Wednesday, February 7 when the top of the table clash between Simba and Azam FC take place at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

The Msimbazi giants are currently sitting at the top of the Tanzania Premier League table and will welcome the 'ice cream makers' placed third after Yanga win against Njombe Mji on Tuesday.

In the 19 previous meetings between the two giants, Simba won 8, drawing 6 while Azam winning 5 of them. Simba have scored a total of 38 goals while conceding 19.

The Msimbazi giants have had brilliant performances in the past few weeks, winning their last four matches on the trot.

Azam FC will be wary of the dangers posed by the Simba’s dangerous striking force that has netted a total of 13 goals in their last four games. On their first leg encounter, the sides managed to get a goalless draw.

Simba assistant coach Masudi Djuma said they will win the game due to the performance of three strikers John Bocco, Shiza Kichuya and Emanuel Okwi.

Azam FC assistant coach Iddi Cheche believes that they are going to fight to make sure that Azam FC win their match to let them attain all three points.

“We know very well Simba have quality players, we know how is John Bocco and we know his weakness so my players will mark him very well,’’ he said. Bocco and Okwi together have scored 21 goals this seasons so far.

Jonasia Rukyaa will officiate the game while line one will be Soud Lila and line two is Hellen Mduma.

Prediction

This game is a must win for Pierre Lechantre rather than a mustn't lose if Simba are going to win the league this season.

The Reds have the advantage of hosting the match and the National Stadium crowd will be doing everything possible to be Simba's 12th man.

However, Azam are at their best form in the league this campaign and are favourites going in to the top of the table clash despite being away from home.

Both teams possess an incredible array of offensive quality but unless Aishi Manula can reproduce a second world class performance in a week, Azam FC will outscore their arch rivals.