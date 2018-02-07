ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC on the lookout for a striker after Braulio Nobrega injury

Indian Super League (ISL) leaders Bengaluru FC are searching for reinforcements to their strike force following an injury to their Spanish forward Braulio Nobrega. Ths Spaniard is out for the season with a serious injury.

Nobrega, who has played for the likes of Atletico Madrid and Getafe, has been playing second fiddle to star striker Miku, who has already scored 11 goals in the league, and Sunil Chhetri who has nine goals to his credit.

The 32-year-old striker has made 10 appearances in the ISL but has only clocked 225 minutes on the pitch.

Despite that, Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca is searching for another striker to take the workload off Miku and Chhetri, given that Bengaluru FC are in the middle of a busy couple of months, given their AFC Cup commitments as well.

The Blues can sign a replacement for Nobrega until February 15th, which is when the India's transfer window officially shuts.

After Bengaluru's 3-1 win away over Chennaiyin FC, coach Roca signalled his intentions to bring in another striker.

"We are looking to replace him (Nobrega) and it is not easy as a lot of windows (in different countries) have already closed. We have until the 15th (of February) and let's see if we can sign someone," he revealed.

However, with windows in most other countries already shut, teams will be unable to bring in replacements and it might be difficult for Bengaluru to convince a team from allowing a player to leave.