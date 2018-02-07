Courtois rocks Chelsea by admitting his heart is in Madrid

Thibaut Courtois is waiting on the offer of fresh terms at Chelsea, but admits his “heart is in Madrid” amid links to La Liga giants Real.

The Belgium international goalkeeper has long been linked with a switch to Santiago Bernabeu, having previously enjoyed a productive three-year loan spell at cross-city rivals Atletico.

His young family remain based in the Spanish capital, with that emotional draw set to lead him back to La Liga at some stage.

Courtois admits he is no position to predict at present when such a move will be made, with the 25-year-old talking with Chelsea but aware that a counter approach could be made from elsewhere.

Speaking to Belgian publication Sport/Foot Magazine, he said: "My personal situation is related to the city of Madrid.

"My two children live there with their mum. I have my daughter every day on FaceTime. She often tells me that she misses me. My son is still too small to communicate like that.

"Whenever I have the opportunity, I try to return to Spain. As a situation, it is not always easy. Yes, my heart is in Madrid. It is logical and understandable.

"If they [Real] want me, they have to contact Chelsea. We'll see. But they have not done that. What is certain is that one day I will return to Madrid. I love Spain, I love the city, I spent three wonderful years there. It is there that I became an adult.

"Atletico was a real group of friends. We went out together and my team-mates taught me a language I did not know at all when I arrived. When I left, I cried. My first days in London were not easy. England, when I arrived, was colder, more business. Now, I feel very good here.

"I understand that the rumours are coming back today, as we are talking about a new goalkeeper there [at Real]. But I do not pay much attention to that, I stay focused on Chelsea.

"If Real are really interested, my personal situation could influence things. The family aspect is priceless. But I repeat to you that, for the moment, I'm busy talking to Chelsea to extend."

Courtois is currently under contract at Chelsea until 2019, but fresh terms have been mooted for some time.

He added on how those discussions are progressing: "We agreed to meet again in February because the club had more urgent issues to deal with in January.

"There is no rush, I am under contract until 2019. Normally, there is no problem, I will extend. I am happy here and I see a club that still wants to win a lot of titles. The signs are positive.

"Their desire to also extend Eden Hazard's deal reassures me."