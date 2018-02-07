Mohamed Elneny has expressed his happiness following his nomination for Arsenal’s Player of the Month award for January.

EXTRA TIME: Arsenal’s Player of the Month nomination delights Elneny

The 25-year-old who gave impressive displays both in defence and midfield last month is up against Nacho Monreal, Jack Wilshere and Mesut Ozil for the individual accolade.

Elneny featured in five games for the Gunners in January, including a double-legged semi-final clash against Chelsea in the English League Cup.

"Very happy to be on the ‘January Player of the Month’ list," Elneny tweeted.

"This is the result of hard work and great effort in the recent period. I always do my best to develop for my team and fans."