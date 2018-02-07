CSKA Moscow’s Ahmed Musa bags brace in Elche’s demolition

Ahmed Musa bagged a brace in CSKA Moscow’s 3-0 demolition of Elche in a friendly outing at Real Club de Golf Campoamor Campo 1 on Tuesday.

The Nigeria international rejoined the Russian outfit on loan from English Premier League side, Leicester City in January, and made a goalscoring return against Nordsjælland on Friday.

The forward continued against the Spanish outfit as he got Viktor Goncharenko’s men ahead in the 22nd minute and Vitinho doubled the lead before the break.

And in the 61st minute, the speedster completed his brace to hand the Red-blues the victory.

The victory is the first for the 13-times Russian Premier League winners this year.

The forward has now scored three goals in two games and will be looking to replicate the form when CSKA Moscow travel to Stadion Rajko Mitić for their Europa League encounter on February 13.