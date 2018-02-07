Bengaluru FC extended their lead at the top of the Indian Super League (ISL) table to seven points after a 3-1 victory over second-placed Chennaiyin.

ISL 2017-18: Bengaluru FC's Albert Roca after beating Chennaiyin - We need to be humble right now

Bengaluru coach Albert Roca described Tuesday’s opponents as one the toughest in the league and said that his men had managed the game very well after taking the lead in the second minute itself.

“It was a very open game and yellow cards are dangerous because we can't make a mistake after that. We try to manage the game very well. The players had a very good game. Chennaiyin were one of the most difficult teams to face in the league so far. They had good moments in the game but we came through,” the Spaniard said at the post-match press conference.

In-form striker Miku and skipper Sunil Chhetri both got on the scoresheet for Bengaluru and Roca praised the quality possessed by the duo.

“We are lucky to have Miku and Sunil in attack. But it is important to build up play and give them good chances. We were trying to find our best option and balance in the team in the previous games. The games are just coming every three days. So it is very important to have got these three points,” the tactician stated.

Roca was delighted that his side had capitalized on the early goal as well as the sending off of Chennaiyin skipper Henrique Sereno.

“To score early is never bad. But the way we scored in Kolkata (against ATK), we were a bit poor. Against Chennai, we knew we had to score more than once. We had opportunities to score the second in the first half as well. But the penalty and the red card, we took advantage of them with our players who kept the ball well,” he explained.

The win was Bengaluru’s fourth in succession but Roca warned that his side would face difficult opponents in their remaining four matches in the league.

“Now the time is to look forward and see how we progress. We are closer to our first objective – to be in the final four. We have only four games now but very difficult games. But I'm happy after four wins in a row,” the 55-year-old said.

Though his side has strengthened their grip at the top of the table, the Spanish tactician was not getting carried away and asked his players to stay grounded.

“We need to be humble right now. We are leading with a good margin right now but our opponents have games in their hands. So it is all nothing. We just need to keep going and reach the playoffs,” he remarked before concluding.