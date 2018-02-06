Leeds United appoint Heckingbottom as new head coach

Leeds United have confirmed that they have appointed Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach.

The 40-year-old has signed a contract until 2019 and has left his role as Barnsley manager, whom he joined in February 2016.

Heckingbottom replaces Thomas Christiansen at Elland Road after the former APOEL boss was sacked by the Championship club on Sunday.

Leeds are currently 10th in the table after 30 matches and have failed to win any of their last seven in all competitions.

Heckingbottom led Barnsley to a 14th-placed finish in the Championship last term, having previously won the Football League Trophy and guided the club to a League One play-off final win in 2016.

And his first game in charge of his new club will be a Yorkshire derby, with Leeds facing Sheffield United in the Championship on Saturday.

Heckingbottom becomes Leeds's seventh different head coach since May 2014.