Gor Mahia are set to tackle Equatorial Guinea side Leones Vegetarianos in the Caf Champions League match at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos on Saturday.

Gor Mahia target clean sheet in Caf Champions League

K’Ogalo has struggled to go past preliminary rounds in recent outings, something that they want to work on this season.

Head coach Dylan Kerr has admitted he has no knowledge of his opponents but he aims at getting a good result. “Well, I do not have much information about them (Leones), despite the fact that we have tried to dig, but that changes nothing.

“We have to be in our best on Saturday and ensure we put a perfect performance that will boost our chances of progression," Kerr told Goal on Tuesday.

"A clean sheet for us will be really important, and that is what I have told my players, but that does not mean we will not play our game.”

Gor Mahia started their KPL title defense on a positive note after downing Nakumatt FC 4-0 last weekend.