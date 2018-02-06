Nzoia Sugar FC had a false start in the 2018 Kenyan Premier League race after failing to capitalize on the home-ground advantage.

Nzoia Sugar vows to bounce back after league defeat

The 2016 National Super League champions were felled by visiting Kariobangi Sharks, courtesy of Ebrimmah Sanneh's strike. Head coach Bernard Mwalala has decided to take the positives from the match and believes the next match will be better for his charges.

"The result does not fully reflect our output on the pitch, it is quite unfortunate that we lost despite the numerous chances we created. Our main undoing was composure in front of goal and it ended up costing us points.

"I was impressed with my players, especially the new ones who we gave their debuts, they did well, they are adapting fast," Mwalala told Goal.

Nzoia Sugar will be facing Mathare United in their next outing scheduled for this weekend.