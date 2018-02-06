Kakamega Homeboyz striker, Allan Wanga has described as a ‘wonderful feeling’, his maiden goal for his new side last weekend.

Allan Wanga relishes in Kakamega Homeboyz debut goal

Wanga, who joined Homeboyz last January after he was released by Tusker last December, scored the lone goal in his side's 1-0 win over hosts Thika United on Sunday.

“It feels good to score, especially with a new team,” Wanga told Goal .

The former AFC Leopards and Azam striker is looking forward to carrying on with his scoring record into the new Kenyan Premier League season.

Wanga, however, appealed to Homeboyz fans to turn up in large numbers for a home tie against Bandari this weekend, even tight-lipped on the number of goals that should be expected of him this season.

“I can’t say how many goals I’ll score this season. The most important thing is to do my best on the pitch and help the club to finish in a respectable position.”

Homeboyz, who finished fifth last season, will host Bandari at Bukhungu Stadium on Sunday.